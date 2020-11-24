Lockheed Martin forgoes holiday parties to provide 10K meals to charities

Lockheed, which has a major aeronautics plant in Marietta, is supplying 10,000 meals to the Center For Children and Young Adults, Hosea Helps, MUST Ministries and the Veterans Empowerment Organization, the company said in a statement.

Explore Kemp joins MUST Ministries to break ground on new homeless shelter

The pay for the meals, it is redirecting funds that would otherwise go toward year-end gatherings for the company.