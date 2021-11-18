ajc logo
LIVE UPDATES: State prosecutors continue cross-examination of man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

State prosecutors will continue to cross-examine the man who fired the shots that killed Ahmaud Arbery last year as the trial related to the 25-year-old’s death stretches into its tenth day on Thursday.

Travis McMichael, the man who fired the shots that killed Arbery, took the stand on Wednesday as the defense team’s first witness. McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face murder and other charges in the Feb. 23, 2020 shooting of the 25-year-old in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick. The three men contend they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest because they suspected Arbery of entering English’s vacant home following a string of neighborhood break-ins. State prosecutors have said while Arbery was seen inside the unsecured home on several occasions, he never stole anything or damaged any property.

The state on Tuesday rested its case in chief after calling upon 23 witnesses to testify. Among the witnesses were numerous police officers who responded to the scene of the shooting and GBI agents who investigated Arbery’s death. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski is due to continue her cross-examination of Travis McMichael.

Meanwhile, dozens of Black pastors from across the United State are expected to gather outside the Glynn County courthouse following efforts by one of the defense attorneys to have them removed.

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.

Here is the latest from the courtroom:

[9:02 a.m.]: Court is in session.

