Ahmaud Arbery case: Black pastors expected to gather outside courthouse after attorney’s remarks

“I shot him,” said McMichael. “He had my gun. He struck me. It was obvious that he was attacking me, that if he would’ve gotten the shotgun from me, that this is a life or death situation and I’m going to have to stop him from doing this, so I shot.”

Outside the courthouse, Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper Jones posed a query referencing McMichael’s tears. She asked: “Can you imagine the tears that we have shed?”

State prosecutor Linda Dunikoski began cross-examining McMichael on Wednesday, a process that will continue into Thursday. Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, clergy from across the country will gather in the lawn.

The planned gathering comes after a series of remarks made by Kevin Gough, the attorney defending Bryan in the murder trial. Gough has frequently voiced concerns about protestors gathering outside the courthouse. Last week, he drew criticism when he objected to the Rev. Al Sharpton sitting in on court proceedings with Arbery’s parents.

“We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here,” Gough said. He argued having “high-profile members of the African-American community” in the courtroom could pressure or intimidate the jury.

On Monday, he renewed his complaint after Rev. Jesse Jackson took a seat at the back of the courtroom with the Arbery family.

“In the context of this trial, we object to his presence in the public gallery inside the courtroom,” Gough said. “How many pastors does the Arbery family have? ... I don’t know who Reverend Jackson is pastoring here.”

On Tuesday, Gough formally filed a motion to “prohibit any further conduct that may intimidate or influence jurors or otherwise interfere with a fair trial.

“Respectfully, due process dictates that pastors, public officials and other community leaders openly advocating for the conviction of these three men as murderers should not sit in the public gallery in this case,” the motion said in part. “Nor should civil rights icons like Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson be permitted to do so. Such individuals should be thanked for their service but be seated in the jury assembly room where they may observe the proceedings without consciously or unconsciously influencing the jury.”

Thursday’s gathering is planned as a direct response to Gough’s statements, Sharpton said in a Facebook post calling for additional pastors of color to join him at the courthouse. That statement was cosigned by Perry, who called Gough’s words “an attack against the faith community.”

The Rev. Jamal Harrison Bryant, one of the organizers of the movement, said more than 200 Black pastors and other faith leaders plan to “build a human wall” around the Brunswick courthouse Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, said the ministers do not plan to pack the courtroom.

“We don’t want to be a distraction or disruption,” to the court process, Bryant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a telephone interview. Doing so, he said, would be like “waving the white flag,” and playing into the hands of the defense.

Defense attorney Gough has asked for a mistrial in the case on four separate occasions. Three of the requests were related to demonstrations that he claimed would make it impossible for his client to have a fair trial. All four were rejected by Judge Timothy Walmsley, who is presiding over the case.

Bryant said he was in “shock, horror and disbelief” when he initially heard Gough’s comments. He said they were indicative of the " sheer and utter racism that still exists.”