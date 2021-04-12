Lilburn to consider break from Gwinnett tax collector with Monday vote

The Lilburn city council Monday will consider bringing the work in-house. The proposal would mean the city is collecting property taxes and streetlight and solid waste fees, instead of contracting with the county to do it for them.

The state legislature passed a law that would prohibit Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter from negotiating with Lilburn and other cities after she proposed raising the rates for tax collection to include a $2-per-parcel fee that would go to her directly. The governor has yet to sign the law.