Lil Nas X ‘getting better’ after hospitalization for partial facial paralysis

Lil Nas X is doing better after a stint in the hospital Monday night because of partial facial paralysis, he said in social media posts.

The Atlanta rapper shared a video on Instagram in a hospital gown, showing followers he couldn’t move the left side of his face. He smiled and laughed in the clip, but only half of his face moved.

“This is me doing a full smile right now,” he said in the Monday night post, laughing. “I can’t even laugh right, bro!”