Lil Nas X ‘getting better’ after hospitalization for partial facial paralysis

Lil Nas X is doing better after a stint in the hospital Monday night because of partial facial paralysis, he said in social media posts.
The Atlanta rapper shared a video on Instagram in a hospital gown, showing followers he couldn’t move the left side of his face. He smiled and laughed in the clip, but only half of his face moved.
“This is me doing a full smile right now,” he said in the Monday night post, laughing. “I can’t even laugh right, bro!”
He posted an update Tuesday morning to his Instagram story saying he will be OK and was showing improvements in his smile and face movements.
The rapper, born in Lithia Springs as Montero Lamar Hill, did not say what caused the condition. It’s not clear where he sought treatment.
“It’s already getting better,” he said on Instagram Tuesday morning, when he appears to have been discharged. An hour later, he posted a video skating down a street.
Lil Nas X became a sensation in 2018 with his country rap song “Old Town Road."
