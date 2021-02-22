X

Legislators from DeKalb to host voting rights discussion

DeKalb House delegation chair Rep. Karla Drenner, left, speaks during a 2020 meeting. TYLER ESTEP / TYLER.ESTEP@AJC.COM
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

State lawmakers from DeKalb County will host an online forum this week to discuss voting rights and the litany of elections-related bills being considered under the Gold Dome.

Members of the DeKalb House and Senate Delegation — co-chaired by Rep. Karla Drenner, D-Avondale Estates, and Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur — will host the “Protect Your Voting Rights” forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Those interested in participating can register via Zoom or watch a livestream on the delegation’s Facebook page.

Republican state lawmakers have proposed a number of new voting laws, including bills eliminating at-will absentee voting, imposing new absentee voting ID requirements, limiting drop boxes and banning early voting on Sundays.

Voting rights advocates have called such bills “devastating” and a “horror show.”

