Leadership DeKalb selects 55 members for Class of 2025

Leadership DeKalb, a nonprofit that runs a 10-month leadership development program in DeKalb County, has announced the names of 55 people selected for its Class of 2025.

Members of the class have experience spanning the fields of economic development, education, government, healthcare, legal issues, nonprofit work, public safety, private business and utilities.

“I am excited to welcome the Class of 2025 to Leadership DeKalb,” said DeKalb County State Court Judge Mike Jacobs, outgoing board chair. “The sheer number of applicants and the diversity of leadership in the new class reflect our organization’s strong presence in DeKalb County and the region.”