Breaking: Delta plane hits tail of another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson
Metro Atlanta

Leadership DeKalb selects 55 members for Class of 2025

Leadership DeKalb's Class of 2025 posed for a picture Aug. 8 during orientation at the Chamblee public safety offices.

Credit: Cherelle Scott of The Snappy Diva

Credit: Cherelle Scott of The Snappy Diva

Leadership DeKalb's Class of 2025 posed for a picture Aug. 8 during orientation at the Chamblee public safety offices.
By
1 hour ago

Leadership DeKalb, a nonprofit that runs a 10-month leadership development program in DeKalb County, has announced the names of 55 people selected for its Class of 2025.

Members of the class have experience spanning the fields of economic development, education, government, healthcare, legal issues, nonprofit work, public safety, private business and utilities.

“I am excited to welcome the Class of 2025 to Leadership DeKalb,” said DeKalb County State Court Judge Mike Jacobs, outgoing board chair. “The sheer number of applicants and the diversity of leadership in the new class reflect our organization’s strong presence in DeKalb County and the region.”

More than 95 people applied for the Class of 2025, said Shara Sanders, executive director of Leadership DeKalb.

The Leadership DeKalb program, which is in its 37th year, said in a news release that it “equips participants with essential leadership skills, deepens their understanding of local challenges and fosters connections across sectors.”

Leadership DeKalb is one of a number of leadership development programs around metro Atlanta and around the country.

Leadership DeKalb Class of 2025

Kelli Anderson, Next Departure Consulting, Senior Consultant, Small Business and Leisure Client

Victoria Anglin, Beyond Physical Therapy, Director of Clinical Operations

Frankie Atwater, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO

Theresa Austin-Gibbons, City of Atlanta, Deputy Commissioner

Tangela Barrie, DeKalb County Superior Court, Superior Court Judge

Dr. Renee Bazemore, Georgia State University, Senior Director

Leslie Blair, Kaiser Permanente, Vice President (Interim), Marketing, Communications, Community Relations & Care Experience

Thomas Burrell, DeKalb County Fire Rescue, Deputy Fire Chief

Tony Cappuccio, DeKalb County Marshal’s Office, Major, Court Division Commander

Claire Simms Chaffins, Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney, Director of Communications and External Affairs

Christopher Clark, City of Decatur Police Department, Police Captain

Sachi Cole, Cannella Snyder, LLC, Partner

Oto Ekpo, Finch McCranie, Of Counsel

Lee Ann Else, WellRoot Family Services, Vice-President, External Relations

Liz Ernst, Keen Strat, President & CEO

Gerald Evans, City of Doraville, Councilmember/Mayor Pro Tem

Rachel Gage, Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC, Partner

Dr. Derrick Gervin, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Senior Health Scientist

Reynaldo Green, Quality Care for Children, Vice-President, Nutrition & Family Well Being

Amber Harris, Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, Director of Development

Jadia Haynes, DeKalb County Government, Human Resources Deputy Director

Tim Holdsworth, Elarbee Thompson Sapp & Wilson LLP, Partner

Nicole Horn, ThirdEdge Performance Solutions, Consultant

Dr. Devon Horton, DeKalb County School District, Superintendent

Dr. Veneetia Johnson, Delta Air Lines, Director, Technology and Innovation Engineering

Tyler Lewis, Peachtree Government Relations, Associate

Amanda Lynch, City Schools of Decatur, Chief of Staff

Tyler Mann, Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney, Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs

Adrienne McMillon, Cox Automotive, Senior Director, Internal Controls and Enterprise Risk Management

Juan Mejia, JCM Ventures, Principal

Elijah Miranda, Soccer in the Streets, Executive Director

Aprille Moore, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Major

Lindsay Partin, Emory Healthcare, Community Engagement Manager

Jason Peavey, PV Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Co-Owner

Jon Philipsborn, Atlanta Regional Commission, Climate and Resilience Manager

Phil Polk, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, DEI Lead

Brenda Puebla, DeKalb County Solicitor General’s Office, Director of Victim Services

Kevin Rice, City of Decatur Fire Department, Fire Captain

Casey Robinson Troutman, Georgia Power Company, Project Execution Manager

Stacy Scott, SouthState Bank, Branch Manager

Riane N. Sharp, Starbucks Coffee Company, Corporate Counsel

T.J. Sigler, DeKalb County, Director, Office of Management & Budget

Salik Sohani, Office of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Northeast Georgia Director of Outreach and Immigrant Affairs

Adam Sparks, Krevolin & Horst, LLC, Partner

Paul Stovall, Georgia Transmission Corporation, Transmission Services Manager

Michelle Thomas, Emory University Office of The General Counsel, Associate General Counsel

Dr. Sandra Valenciano, DeKalb Public Health, District Health Director and CEO

Lisa Walker Holloway, Comcast, Senior Manager, External Affairs

William Wallace, DeKalb County Police Department, Assistant Division Commander

Devon Ware, Southern Company, Financial Analyst

Tammy Washington, City of Decatur, Operations Analyst

Sulieman Wazeerud-Din, Apollo MD, City of Atlanta Public Safety Medical Director

Jabrille Williams, JT Asphalt, COO

Dr. Ramona Yarbrough, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs

Dr. Katrina Young, Decide DeKalb, Business Extension & Expansion Manager

About the Author

Follow Reed Williams on twitter

Reed Williams is a reporter on the Local team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb County school superintendent apologizes to employees for late pay
Placeholder Image

This Black female veteran sees herself in Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walz touts Democratic record of defending LGBTQ+ rights, says Harris will advance cause...
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Fire union says members were short-changed in city pay raises
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Gwinnett judge dismisses cases against new city of Mulberry15m ago
Francine’s track: Will the hurricane impact Georgia?1h ago
Leading Atlanta law firm announces a major merger
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed