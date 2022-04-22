Leadership Atlanta announces 86 participants for Class of 2023

Leadership Atlanta announced Friday the 86 community leaders selected to participate in its nine-month program as the Class of 2023.
The program brings together local leaders in sectors such as politics and government, education, law, nonprofits, corporates, healthcare, technology and media. They participate in retreats, seminars, service projects, discussions and tours, with the aim of exploring regional issues, improving leadership skills and building relationships.
Georgia Power senior vice president of customer strategy and solutions Bentina Chisolm Terry will be the class’s program chair.
“These times demand courage over comfort,” Terry said in a written statement. “Leadership Atlanta provides that experience.”
The Leadership Atlanta program was launched in the late 1960s by a group at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and is one of more than 1,000 leadership development programs around the country.
Leadership Atlanta Class of 2023
Felicia Allen, UPS, President of US & SMB Marketing
Amy Ard, Motherhood Beyond Bars, Executive Director
Nicole Armstrong, TechBridge, Chief Executive Officer
Shan Arora, Georgia Institute of Technology, Director - Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design
Joselyn Baker, Grady Health Foundation, President
Mohamed Balla, City of Atlanta, Chief Financial Officer
Trebor Banstetter, Delta Air Lines, Managing Director - Enterprise & Leader Communications
Mark Banta, Piedmont Park Conservancy, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Benson, King & Spalding, Partner
Maurice Blackwood, IBM, Vice President of Sales - Americas
Annalisa Bloodworth, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, Senior Vice President, General Counsel
Robin Boren, Southern Company, Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer
Nelson Boyce, Google, Managing Director
Laura Brown, PNC Bank, Senior Vice President, Regional Sales Executive
Sarah Brown, The John and Rosemary Brown Family Foundation, Trustee
Deborah Bruner, Emory University, Senior Vice President for Research
Leslie Hazle Bussey, Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement, CEO and Executive Director
Lori Chennault, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Senior Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Procurement
Charlotte Combre, Baker & Hostetler, Partner
Jennifer Dawson, Genuine Parts Company, Vice President, Internal Audit & Compliance
Lovely Dhillon, Jodevi Consulting, CEO
Charlie Ebersol, Teddy Bright, CEO
Damon Elmore, State Bar of Georgia, Executive Director
April Estes, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Partner
Sarah Fonder-Kristy, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Chief Development Officer
Heather Fortner, SignatureFD, CEO
George French, Clark Atlanta University, President
Maryum Gibson, Jerusalem House, President & CEO
Jonathan Goins, Lewis Brisbois LLP, Partner & Co-Chair IP & Tech, Entertainment Groups
Alex Gonzalez, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Chief Innovation Officer
Sammy Grant, Homrich Berg, Principal
Vivian Greentree, Fiserv, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship
Carl Hanna, Evva Health, CEO/Co-Founder
Hilliard Hardman, Granite Holdings / Woodleaf Partners, President & CEO
Nikki Harland, Paradies Lagardere, COO
Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools, Superintendent
Phil Hill, Soccer in the Streets, Executive Director
Jillian Tellez Holub, McKinsey & Company, Partner
David Howland, Teach for America - Metro Atlanta, Executive Director
Cathy Huyghe, Enolytics, Co-Founder and CEO
Kevin James, Morris Brown College, President
Ted Jenkin, oXYGen Financial, CEO
Fitz Johnson, Georgia Public Service Commission, Public Service Commissioner, District 3
Tayari Jones, Author
Jon Keen, Treaty Oak Clean Energy, Head of Business Development
Nicholas Ladany, Oglethorpe University, President
Michael Lan, Jabian Consulting, Executive Director
Shannon Longino, TRUIST Bank/TRUIST Community Capital, Senior Vice President
Kari Love, The Atlanta Women’s Foundation, CEO
Joy Lybeer, Equifax, Chief Revenue Officer
Al McRae, Bank of America, Market President and Diverse Segments Business Development Executive
Katrina Mitchell, United Way of Greater Atlanta, Chief Community Impact Officer
Amol Naik, Ting Internet at Tucows, Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs
Camille Naughton, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, President
Christopher Nunn, State of Georgia, Department of Community Affairs, Commissioner
Allison Padilla-Goodman, Anti-Defamation League, Vice President, Southern Division
Renee Pearson, Republic National Distributing Company, Senior Vice President Digital Transformation & Business Engagement
Joiava Philpott, Cox Communications, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Law & Policy
Kama Pierce, The Woodruff Arts Center, Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Communications
Vincenzo Piscopo, United Spinal Association, President/CEO
Daniel Preister, Coxe Curry & Associates, Managing Director
Joanna Price, The Coca-Cola Company, Chief of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability
Melissa Proctor, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
Sara Ray, Douglas County Chamber, President & CEO
Alieizoria Redd, Covenant House Georgia, Inc., Executive Director
Cliff Robinson, Chick-fil-A, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer
Hugh Rowden, Wells Fargo, Senior Vice President, Business Growth Strategy Director
Nabile Safdar, Emory University/Healthcare, Assoc CMIO, Emory Healthcare; Endowed Professor and Vice-Chair of Informatics – Radiology
Regenia Sanders, EY, Partner
Lawrence Sernovitz, Temple Kol Emeth, Senior Rabbi
Mini’imah Shaheed, KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools, Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Silverman, Alston & Bird, Partner
Lisa Smith, Georgia Power, Senior Vice President of Region External Affairs & Community Engagement
Jeb Stewart, Xana Management, Owner
Michael Stewart, Bain & Company, Partner
Marcus Taylor, Humana, Market President, Commercial Business GA & LA
Travis Townsend, Townsend & Lockett, Co-Founding Partner & Financial Manager
Fay Twersky, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, President
Adrian Tyndall, Morehouse School of Medicine, Dean and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs
Lesley Wainwright, WarnerMedia, Senior Vice President & Associate General Counsel
Tammara Warren, Oak Street Health, Regional Vice President for Georgia
Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County School District, Superintendent
James Calleroz White, The Galloway School, Head of School
Kimberly Wright, American Cancer Society, Executive Vice President, Southeast Region
Cesar Wurm, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Vice President of Commercial & Revenue Management, CMH
Michael Yochelson, Shepherd Center, Chief Medical Officer
