Leadership Atlanta announces 86 participants for Class of 2023

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Leadership Atlanta announced Friday the 86 community leaders selected to participate in its nine-month program as the Class of 2023.

The program brings together local leaders in sectors such as politics and government, education, law, nonprofits, corporates, healthcare, technology and media. They participate in retreats, seminars, service projects, discussions and tours, with the aim of exploring regional issues, improving leadership skills and building relationships.

Georgia Power senior vice president of customer strategy and solutions Bentina Chisolm Terry will be the class’s program chair.

“These times demand courage over comfort,” Terry said in a written statement. “Leadership Atlanta provides that experience.”

The Leadership Atlanta program was launched in the late 1960s by a group at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and is one of more than 1,000 leadership development programs around the country.

Leadership Atlanta Class of 2023

Felicia Allen, UPS, President of US & SMB Marketing

Amy Ard, Motherhood Beyond Bars, Executive Director

Nicole Armstrong, TechBridge, Chief Executive Officer

Shan Arora, Georgia Institute of Technology, Director - Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design

Joselyn Baker, Grady Health Foundation, President

Mohamed Balla, City of Atlanta, Chief Financial Officer

Trebor Banstetter, Delta Air Lines, Managing Director - Enterprise & Leader Communications

Mark Banta, Piedmont Park Conservancy, President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Benson, King & Spalding, Partner

Maurice Blackwood, IBM, Vice President of Sales - Americas

Annalisa Bloodworth, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Robin Boren, Southern Company, Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer

Nelson Boyce, Google, Managing Director

Laura Brown, PNC Bank, Senior Vice President, Regional Sales Executive

Sarah Brown, The John and Rosemary Brown Family Foundation, Trustee

Deborah Bruner, Emory University, Senior Vice President for Research

Leslie Hazle Bussey, Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement, CEO and Executive Director

Lori Chennault, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Senior Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Procurement

Charlotte Combre, Baker & Hostetler, Partner

Jennifer Dawson, Genuine Parts Company, Vice President, Internal Audit & Compliance

Lovely Dhillon, Jodevi Consulting, CEO

Charlie Ebersol, Teddy Bright, CEO

Damon Elmore, State Bar of Georgia, Executive Director

April Estes, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Partner

Sarah Fonder-Kristy, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Chief Development Officer

Heather Fortner, SignatureFD, CEO

George French, Clark Atlanta University, President

Maryum Gibson, Jerusalem House, President & CEO

Jonathan Goins, Lewis Brisbois LLP, Partner & Co-Chair IP & Tech, Entertainment Groups

Alex Gonzalez, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Chief Innovation Officer

Sammy Grant, Homrich Berg, Principal

Vivian Greentree, Fiserv, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship

Carl Hanna, Evva Health, CEO/Co-Founder

Hilliard Hardman, Granite Holdings / Woodleaf Partners, President & CEO

Nikki Harland, Paradies Lagardere, COO

Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools, Superintendent

Phil Hill, Soccer in the Streets, Executive Director

Jillian Tellez Holub, McKinsey & Company, Partner

David Howland, Teach for America - Metro Atlanta, Executive Director

Cathy Huyghe, Enolytics, Co-Founder and CEO

Kevin James, Morris Brown College, President

Ted Jenkin, oXYGen Financial, CEO

Fitz Johnson, Georgia Public Service Commission, Public Service Commissioner, District 3

Tayari Jones, Author

Jon Keen, Treaty Oak Clean Energy, Head of Business Development

Nicholas Ladany, Oglethorpe University, President

Michael Lan, Jabian Consulting, Executive Director

Shannon Longino, TRUIST Bank/TRUIST Community Capital, Senior Vice President

Kari Love, The Atlanta Women’s Foundation, CEO

Joy Lybeer, Equifax, Chief Revenue Officer

Al McRae, Bank of America, Market President and Diverse Segments Business Development Executive

Katrina Mitchell, United Way of Greater Atlanta, Chief Community Impact Officer

Amol Naik, Ting Internet at Tucows, Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs

Camille Naughton, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, President

Christopher Nunn, State of Georgia, Department of Community Affairs, Commissioner

Allison Padilla-Goodman, Anti-Defamation League, Vice President, Southern Division

Renee Pearson, Republic National Distributing Company, Senior Vice President Digital Transformation & Business Engagement

Joiava Philpott, Cox Communications, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Law & Policy

Kama Pierce, The Woodruff Arts Center, Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Communications

Vincenzo Piscopo, United Spinal Association, President/CEO

Daniel Preister, Coxe Curry & Associates, Managing Director

Joanna Price, The Coca-Cola Company, Chief of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability

Melissa Proctor, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Sara Ray, Douglas County Chamber, President & CEO

Alieizoria Redd, Covenant House Georgia, Inc., Executive Director

Cliff Robinson, Chick-fil-A, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer

Hugh Rowden, Wells Fargo, Senior Vice President, Business Growth Strategy Director

Nabile Safdar, Emory University/Healthcare, Assoc CMIO, Emory Healthcare; Endowed Professor and Vice-Chair of Informatics – Radiology

Regenia Sanders, EY, Partner

Lawrence Sernovitz, Temple Kol Emeth, Senior Rabbi

Mini’imah Shaheed, KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools, Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Silverman, Alston & Bird, Partner

Lisa Smith, Georgia Power, Senior Vice President of Region External Affairs & Community Engagement

Jeb Stewart, Xana Management, Owner

Michael Stewart, Bain & Company, Partner

Marcus Taylor, Humana, Market President, Commercial Business GA & LA

Travis Townsend, Townsend & Lockett, Co-Founding Partner & Financial Manager

Fay Twersky, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, President

Adrian Tyndall, Morehouse School of Medicine, Dean and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs

Lesley Wainwright, WarnerMedia, Senior Vice President & Associate General Counsel

Tammara Warren, Oak Street Health, Regional Vice President for Georgia

Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County School District, Superintendent

James Calleroz White, The Galloway School, Head of School

Kimberly Wright, American Cancer Society, Executive Vice President, Southeast Region

Cesar Wurm, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Vice President of Commercial & Revenue Management, CMH

Michael Yochelson, Shepherd Center, Chief Medical Officer

About the Author

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

