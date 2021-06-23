Lawrenceville’s Keith Roche won’t seek third City Council term

Councilmember Keith Roche, who took office in 2014, will not seek a third term on City Council. He said he made the difficult decision so he could spend more time with family.

“I’ve had the privilege of working side-by-side with some of the greatest public servants that you’re ever going to find,” Roche said before council’s Monday meeting. “I am, however, a little tired. I look forward to not living by a calendar and occasionally being bored.”