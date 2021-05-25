‘College Corridor’ projected to spur Lawrenceville development

Just north of the Lawrenceville Depot, the road once forked into Northdale Road and North Clayton Street. Currently blocked off from traffic at several stretches, those two roads will end in cul-de-sacs but have access to Collins Hill Extension via roundabouts.

Traffic flows on the recently opened two-lane Collins Hill Extension. The extension provides a 2-mile direct commute from downtown Lawrenceville to Georgia Gwinnett College. (Tyler Wilkins / tyler.wilkins@ajc.com)

The city acquired all of the property where the corridor now runs, demolishing old homes and a few commercial buildings to make way for it, said Mayor David Still. After nearly a decade of planning the project, city officials estimate all roadwork around the extension will be completed sometime in mid- to late June, Warbington said.

Lawrenceville residents can expect to see major redevelopment along the road in the next one to two years, Still said.

Traveling from downtown Lawrenceville to Georgia Gwinnett College once required drivers to go up meandering streets or hop on Ga. 316. “The new road splits the difference between North Clayton Street and Northdale Road and just connects Collins Hill all the way into the downtown area,” Warbington said.

A map of the College Corridor. City officials hope to attract redevelopment in the area, adding new single-family and townhouses in the next couple of years along the new Collins Hill Extension. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

About 3,600 out of about 12,000 students at the four-year college lived in Lawrenceville in the fall 2020 semester, said Jackie Todd, director of public relations. Only about 1,000 students live in on-campus student housing, she said.

“In the past, there was downtown Lawrenceville and then there’s a college way over there,” Still said. “(The road) has been able to merge the community together and have everybody be able to enjoy the assets of both the downtown area and the college.”

Given its large sidewalks, multi-use trails and bike lanes, the corridor could also encourage students to check out downtown Lawrenceville’s restaurants and shops, said Hayley Howell, director of government relations at the college.

“I think it will certainly link that town-and-gown relationship we have,” Howell said. “... (Lawrenceville) offers so many businesses, restaurants, shops and fun things to do downtown, so I could only see that as a benefit for our students.”