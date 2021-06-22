Lawrenceville residents can expect to pay for trash pickup next year

The Gwinnett city plans to charge a monthly $10 fee starting January 2022, upping the fee to $20 per month in 2023. City officials still need to approve an ordinance later this year for the change to take effect, said City Manager Chuck Warbington.

Residents can opt out of trash and recycling pickup. Senior citizens would receive a 50% discount. The cost businesses pay for dumpster collection would increase by 10%.