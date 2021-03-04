Lawrenceville Lawn to reopen with live performance

Following a 14-month renovation, Lawrenceville’s outdoor hub for community events will reopen for guests on March 20.
The Aurora Theatre, Gwinnett County’s only professional performing arts organization, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and one-night-only live performance of Disney’s Newsies musical at 6:30 p.m. as part of its Broadway on the Lawn series.
Located right outside the square of downtown Lawrenceville, the 5.5-acre park on Luckie Street underwent a $1.8 million renovation, adding a 40-by-60-foot permanent amphitheater, two performance stages, arbor shades for tables, as well as additional bathrooms and public parking.
“The renovations and new additions to the Lawrenceville Lawn are but another visual representation of the City of Lawrenceville’s commitment to the arts, entertainment, and community,” said Mayor David Still in a press release. “The amphitheater and other improvements will further position Downtown Lawrenceville as a destination, offering a variety of experiences for residents and visitors to our city.”
The city completed the park upgrades earlier this year, funded by special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) collections.
Admission to the event is free, but attendance is limited. Those interested in attending can register beginning Friday, March 5 at 8 a.m. Event staff will enforce social distancing and encourage attendees to wear masks.