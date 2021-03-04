Lawrenceville Lawn to reopen with live performance

The Aurora Theatre, Gwinnett County’s only professional performing arts organization, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and one-night-only live performance of Disney’s Newsies musical at 6:30 p.m. as part of its Broadway on the Lawn series.

Located right outside the square of downtown Lawrenceville, the 5.5-acre park on Luckie Street underwent a $1.8 million renovation, adding a 40-by-60-foot permanent amphitheater, two performance stages, arbor shades for tables, as well as additional bathrooms and public parking.