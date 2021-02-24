Lawrenceville sees local sales tax windfall

The special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) was approved by voters in 2016, and has generated about $1.9 million more tax revenue than expected a little over three years into the SPLOST’s six-year collection period, said Chuck Warbington, city manager of Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville City Council unanimously voted Monday evening to increase its budget for SPLOST expenditures by nearly $2.4 million over the life of the tax. Lawrenceville’s planning department expects revenue to continue at the same pace until the tax ends in 2023. In response, the city will increase the budget of each project category by 9%, bringing the total SPLOST budget from $26.46 million to $28.85 million.