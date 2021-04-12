Kemp tells Cobb Chamber that he’s fought for local businesses during voting law uproar

Gov. Brian Kemp told the Cobb Chamber on Monday that he had spent two weeks on the road and conducted more than 60 interviews to keep confusion surrounding state’s new voting law from damaging the state’s businesses.
Kemp stood before a crowd of roughly 300 business leaders and elected officials at the chamber’s annual luncheon and said that he had worked tirelessly to combat disinformation spread by liberals and “their friends in the news media.” The governor signed the law on March 25.
Kemp’s remarks came in the aftermath of Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game out of the Cobb County and state.
MLB cited the Georgia law in its decision to relocate the Midsummer Classic to Colorado. When MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that baseball was moving the game, he cited the league’s opposition to “restrictions to the ballot box.”
Republicans argue that the new law expands voting and restores election integrity, but voting rights advocates warn that it will impede minority access to the ballot box.