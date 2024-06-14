Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history

The Wild Wild West in Color Rodeo and Agriculture Expo will celebrate Juneteenth and Black people’s contributions to the American West.
The event, held at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, will “showcase the enduring legacy of African American cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers, and farmers with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth,” according to the website.
The organization is led by two women, Ronni Frank and Carolyn Carter, who have a long history in the rodeo world and seek to educate minority communities about urban farming and sustainability. It is also a partner to Black Rodeos USA, which hosts and sponsors Black rodeos across the U.S.
Exhibits will highlight the “often-overlooked stories of Black cowboys, pioneers, and ranchers who played crucial roles in shaping the American frontier.” The event will also feature vendors with authentic cuisine, crafts, and local sustainable products.
“There are many, many things that are taught in the history books, but oftentimes, we just don’t talk about African Americans who were critical to the building of America,” Frank said. “I think it’s okay to celebrate those days and that history, especially on a day like Juneteenth.”
Attendees can also explore beginning farmer training information, learn about growing food, and access minority farmer funding, according to the press release.
The expo will start at 12 p.m., and the rodeo will go from 2-5 p.m. To find more information about the event and tickets, visit www.wildwestincolor.com.
