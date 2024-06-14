Metro Atlanta

Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history

The Wild Wild West in Color Rodeo and Agriculture Expo will take place in Marietta on June 19
Ronni Frank (left) and Carolyn Carter will launch the Wild Wild West in Color rodeo on Juneteenth in Marietta. Image provided by Ronni Frank

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Ronni Frank (left) and Carolyn Carter will launch the Wild Wild West in Color rodeo on Juneteenth in Marietta. Image provided by Ronni Frank
By
49 minutes ago

The Wild Wild West in Color Rodeo and Agriculture Expo will celebrate Juneteenth and Black people’s contributions to the American West.

The event, held at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, will “showcase the enduring legacy of African American cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers, and farmers with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth,” according to the website.

The organization is led by two women, Ronni Frank and Carolyn Carter, who have a long history in the rodeo world and seek to educate minority communities about urban farming and sustainability. It is also a partner to Black Rodeos USA, which hosts and sponsors Black rodeos across the U.S.

Explore2022 Bill Pickett Rodeo corrals sell-out crowds in metro Atlanta

Exhibits will highlight the “often-overlooked stories of Black cowboys, pioneers, and ranchers who played crucial roles in shaping the American frontier.” The event will also feature vendors with authentic cuisine, crafts, and local sustainable products.

“There are many, many things that are taught in the history books, but oftentimes, we just don’t talk about African Americans who were critical to the building of America,” Frank said. “I think it’s okay to celebrate those days and that history, especially on a day like Juneteenth.”

Attendees can also explore beginning farmer training information, learn about growing food, and access minority farmer funding, according to the press release.

The expo will start at 12 p.m., and the rodeo will go from 2-5 p.m. To find more information about the event and tickets, visit www.wildwestincolor.com.

ExploreAfrican American cowboys in Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: Courtesy photo

Family of Atlanta man detained by Taliban pushes feds to negotiate his release

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Timbaland and Steely...
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

OPINION
RHONE: For former Forest Cove tenants, housing ‘choice’ is relative

Credit: Ben Gray

OPINION
RHONE: For former Forest Cove tenants, housing ‘choice’ is relative

Sizzling hot conditions again today through Father’s Day weekend
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

DeKalb County candidates spell out housing goals
9m ago
Sizzling hot conditions again today through Father’s Day weekend
2h ago
Appeal by Young Thug’s lawyer could take months as trial continues
Featured

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Timbaland and Steely...
2h ago
DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’
Abortion pill access is unchanged after Supreme Court decision. Key details to know