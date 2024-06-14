Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history

The Wild Wild West in Color Rodeo and Agriculture Expo will celebrate Juneteenth and Black people’s contributions to the American West.

The event, held at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, will “showcase the enduring legacy of African American cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers, and farmers with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth,” according to the website.

The organization is led by two women, Ronni Frank and Carolyn Carter, who have a long history in the rodeo world and seek to educate minority communities about urban farming and sustainability. It is also a partner to Black Rodeos USA, which hosts and sponsors Black rodeos across the U.S.