Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Judge won’t halt government’s case against owner of Forest Cove apartments

Court does not have jurisdiction to decide claims by Millennia Housing Management, which owns the condemned Atlanta complex.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Courtesy of city of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Credit: City of Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Courtesy of city of Atlanta)
By
44 minutes ago

An Ohio judge has ruled against Millennia Housing Management after the national affordable housing company — which owns the condemned Forest Cove apartments in Atlanta — argued that federal enforcement proceedings against it are unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster sided with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday, finding the court does not have jurisdiction to decide the company’s constitutional claims. That’s because Millennia had not exhausted HUD’s adjudication process, which includes hearings by an administrative law judge and the potential for judicial review, Polster said.

Millennia argued HUD’s action seeking $7 million in civil penalties violated its Seventh Amendment right to a civil jury trial. The company said allegations it siphoned off millions of dollars from affordable housing complexes financed by HUD belong in a trial court.

Polster found Millennia’s claims are not yet ready for consideration because the company does not know the outcome of proceedings at the HUD Office of Hearings and Appeals. Even if the federal court had jurisdiction to consider Millennia’s claims, it would not find a constitutional violation, the ruling states.

“Plaintiffs’ claims would still fail on the merits,” the judge wrote in the 34-page order.

A family living in the Forest Cove Apartments walks to their home from the children's bus stop in August 2022. Atlanta completed the relocation of the condemned complex's residents in October of that year. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

ExplorePromise unkept: Atlanta’s class action lawsuit over Forest Cove never filed

The court’s decision was another blow to Millennia and its CEO, Frank Sinito, whose Ohio home was raided in October by HUD and U.S. Department of Agriculture agents in a criminal probe.

After the raid, Sinito and Millennia asked HUD to pause the administrative proceedings relating to alleged unauthorized transfers of $3.3 million out of 16 government-backed properties insured or subsidized by HUD.

When HUD refused in November 2024, Millennia sued the agency in federal court in Cleveland, asking the judge to block the proceedings.

HUD is seeking more than $7 million in civil penalties, and a hearing at the agency was scheduled for June. According to department, Millennia took money out of the housing complexes without asking and placed it into entities Millennia controls.

In a response to Millennia’s complaint, the U.S. Justice Department said in a January court filing that a ruling in favor of the affordable housing provider would blunt HUD’s ability to regulate providers and protect tenants. It accused the company of trying to “short-circuit” administrative proceedings.

“There is compelling public and government interest in enforcing the prohibition against unauthorized use of government funds under the statutory housing programs HUD administers,” the Justice Department said in the Jan. 8 filing.

Millennia is represented by the Benesch law firm in Cleveland. Its attorney Marisa T. Darden declined to comment and did not respond to a question about whether the company plans to appeal. Inquires to HUD and the Justice Department went unanswered.

According to Polster’s order, Millennia questioned the use of HUD administrative law judges, or ALJs, to decide complaints, arguing they were not answerable to the U.S. president and were “insulated” from executive branch oversight.

But Polster said it was the HUD secretary, currently Scott Turner, who would decide whether to pursue complaints, and that as a Cabinet member the secretary serves at the president’s direction.

“The removal protections for HUD ALJs are constitutional. They do not violate separation of powers or impermissibly interfere with the president’s control of the executive branch,” the judge wrote.

The Ohio-based affordable housing provider has faced allegations of unsafe conditions at several of its complexes across the country and owns more than 200 properties, according to the Justice Department.

ExploreFederal agents raid owner of Atlanta’s shuttered Forest Cove apartments
Drone photos of demolition work at the former Forest Cove Apartments on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.(Ben Gray/AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray

Millennia affiliate Phoenix Ridge, which owns Forest Cove, was not among the named companies and plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Hundreds of residents lived in deplorable conditions at the Forest Cove complex in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood of Atlanta, in uninhabitable units with rats, mold and bugs.

In October 2023, the city announced a class-action lawsuit with civil rights attorney signing on to represent the residents. Earlier this month the AJC reported that, to date, no lawsuit has been filed.

About the Author

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

Follow Matt Reynolds on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

Atlanta FBI raid could reshape police accountability rules nationwide

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday from an Atlanta family seeking to hold the government liable for trauma from an accidental predawn raid on their house.

Judges doubt protection of Georgia wetland under federal law

Federal appellate judges don't think a wetland near a hotel on St. Simons Island is protected by the Clean Water Act, despite what environmental groups say.

Judge tosses $400M Atlanta hospital kickbacks case after 8 years

A federal judge in Atlanta has thrown out the largest criminal kickbacks case in Georgia against former medical executives, largely blaming prosecutors for lengthy delays.

The Latest

Emily Rapach, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, walks down Macedonia Cemetery Road in the Allatoona Wildlife Management Area while helping with a controlled burn of 237 acres on Jan. 16, 2025. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stop those open burns, metro Atlanta. We have a summertime ban

1h ago

Democrats win two seats on Cobb Board of Commissioners, ensuring majority

‘That is so ridiculous’: Justices question feds’ stance on Atlanta family raid

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.