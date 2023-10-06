City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments

The city of Atlanta is filing a class action lawsuit against Millennia, the owner of the rundown Forest Cove apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, where residents were living for decades with mold, rats and crumbling walls.

The lawsuit, according to city officials, seeks damages on behalf of residents who were relocated after poor living conditions came to light — and at least $10 million to pay back the city for its role in supporting the residents.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called the conditions of the Forest Cove residents “a horror show” and accused Millennia for dismissing responsibility.

“For too long, it has been possible for these types of property developers to provide substandard housing to our lowest income Black residents,” the mayor said. “So let me be clear: that era in Atlanta is over.

“I am not content to sit on the sidelines and just allow residents to be forced to live in inadequate conditions,” he said.

The city is also alleging that the company still took rent from displaced residents and pocketed federal subsidies that were meant to rehab the rundown complex.

The company hit back by saying the city was portraying a “blatantly self-serving fabrication” of events and that Millennia had long-planned a $58 million rehabilitation of the property, which was halted in lieu of the city’s alternative plans for the neighborhood.

“The deteriorated conditions of Forest Cove existed years before Millennia took over management of the property and bought it for the sole purpose of relocating and substantially transforming the property,” the company said in a statement. “Forest Cove has long been ignored by the City of Atlanta.”

Rampant violent crime at Forest Cove was highlighted in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s series “Dangerous Dwellings,” about unsafe and unsanitary apartment complexes in metro Atlanta.

Forest Cove also was the subject of several articles in the AJC, which revealed in a 2018 investigation that state and local governments in Georgia lack authority to address mold issues in privately-owned rental units. A Municipal Court judge condemned Forest Cove for demolition after the city sued property owner Millennia Companies due to safety and crime concerns last year.

Former resident Felicia Morris, also known as “Ms. Peaches,” will be the first plaintiff in the massive lawsuit. Morris described the conditions she and other residents had lived in for decades through tears on Friday.

“We had rats, we had mildew, there was something wrong with the water,” she said. “I would cry: ‘Can we get some help?’

“When I talk about it it makes me cry – we had to go through so much,” Morris said.

A community caught in court battles

The derelict complex has been notorious for crime, including multiple homicides. Most recently, in April 2022 one person was killed. Previously, one person was killed in 2017, one in 2018 and one in 2019; then four were killed in 2021. Its’ track record includes a string of shootings, assaults, robberies and rapes cases.

The city has enlisted the help of acclaimed attorney Ben Crump in its legal battle against the Ohio-based developer. Crump said other cities where Millennia owns dilapidated properties including Pittsburgh, Houston, Little Rock, Jacksonville, Fla. and Birmingham.

“It is alleged by the residents and community leaders that Millennia purchased properties in disrepair in areas where marginalized people — especially marginalized people of color live,” Crump said. “Obtain government subsidies and on promises to rebuild, they neglect the communities.

Atlanta officials began the process of relocating Forest Cove residents after the deplorable considerations of the apartment complex came to light. The city announced in Oct. 2022 that every family in the southeast Atlanta apartment complex had been successfully moved into new homes.

Dickens made a deal with Millennia to expedite the relocation process and signed legislation to invest more than $9 million in federal funds into the plan. But former Forest Cove residents testified to City Council that the relocation effort was marred with confusion and uncertainty.

“Everyone in this administration and across this city is here to fight this fight,” Dickens said Friday. “On behalf of 800 residents that were displaced in the city of Atlanta, and all the hundreds, if not thousands and thousands and thousands of residents across this country that are affected by the bad business conducted at Millennia.”

Millennia has also filed its own lawsuit against the city.

The federal suit portrays Millennia as the victim of a ploy by the city to strip it of Forest Cove so it can develop it according to its own plans, violating its Fifth Amendment rights to fair compensation when a government takes private property.

Such actions violate Millennia’s civil rights, the Oct. 3 suit alleges. The suit also claims the company lost at least $21 million, as well as much of the value of a property it purchased for $38.8 million.

The company even claims in the suit that the city’s actions made its affordable housing crisis worse.

“For the citizens of Atlanta, the City’s actions have resulted in the prolonged loss of 396 affordable housing units and delayed the return of the Forest Cove residents to the Thomasville Heights neighborhood,” the suit says.

When Millennia took over management of Forest Cove in 2017, the privately-owned complex was overrun with violence and crumbling under the weight of neglect, making it one of the city’s most notorious places to live.

Redevelopment in the surrounding southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a predominantly Black and working-class neighborhood of Thomasville Heights, continued to lag behind other communities near the city’s massive Beltline redevelopment project.

Millennia bought Forest Cove in 2021 hoping to fix it up with the help of government subsidies and bonds, the suit said.

The city’s plans were different, the suit alleges. It hoped to raze the site as a centerpiece of an effort to create a “thriving, mixed-income community,” a city presentation it quoted said. The new affordable housing would be better quality, and spur redevelopment in Thomasville Heights.

Millennia’s plans were thwarted in December 2021, when an Atlanta municipal court judge declared the property a public nuisance and ordered that it be razed, the suit said. With demolition looming, the complex lost out on lucrative tax credits and federal rent subsidies, stopping the rehab plans in their tracks and reducing the value of the property.

As the legal battles intensified, Forest Cove’s residents continued to live amid squalor and violence, and Millennia struck a deal with the city to lift the demolition order if the company paid the cost of rehousing them at a later time. But the city failed to lift it, even after a superior court judge ruled in August that Atlanta failed to uphold its side of the bargain, the suit said.

Crump called Millennia’s lawsuit an attempt to “bully” the city through a “frivolous lawsuit.”

But lawyers for Millennia claim that the company bought the complex years ago with the intent of tearing down the buildings and rebuilding Section 8 housing.

“We want to see Forest Cove developed in a way that provides the affordable housing that was lost,” Kurt Lentz, attorney for company, said on Friday at City Hall. ”But because of the city’s actions we cannot have a part with what happens with Forest Cove moving forward.”

Forest Cove named in federal investigation

Also on Friday, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff called out Forest Cove’s owner Millennia as he announced the launch of a new Senate inquiry into allegations that Georgia landlords mistreat tenants in federally subsidized housing.

In a Sept. 26 letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Ossoff said that conditions at Atlanta’s Forest Cove were so “deplorable” that it was condemned and the city relocated its residents.

“Mold. Rat and roach infestations. Lack of basic plumbing or working toilets. Rampant crime and violence. Floors so rotted that they collapsed,” he wrote.

This is Ossoff’s second probe into tenant mistreatment. He and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio pressed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on whether it follows its own regulations nationally to force federally subsidized, private landlords to make repairs on properties.

Both Senate inquiries focus on multifamily properties that are part of HUD’s Section 8 Project Based Rental Assistance program, which uses federal dollars to subsidize rent for tenants with low incomes at multifamily complexes across the country.

Unlike more commonly known housing choice vouchers, HUD awards these lucrative PBRA subsidies to the complex, not the tenant. They are a sought-after commodity among affordable housing landlords.

Ossoff’s inquiries were also prompted in part by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s investigation Dangerous Dwellings.

