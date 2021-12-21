Judge rules that residents can sue the landlord for Sterigenics over cancer threat

Air testing near the plant has found levels of ethylene oxide above what the EPA considers a health risk, and the state Environmental Protection Division is reviewing whether to limit the company’s annual emissions for the first time. Sterigenics contends that its operation is safe, and amounts found outside the plant through testing can’t be blamed on the company because background levels of ethylene oxide exist everywhere due to biological processes and common activities, such as driving.

Hundreds of people have sued the company and its landlord, alleging that its emissions caused them to get cancer. Friday’s hearing centered on whether Prologis could be held responsible for emissions that may have escaped from cracks in the facility’s roof and walls. Emails presented in court detailed ongoing maintenance problems with the building’s exterior, which Prologis was contractually required to maintain, according to court documents.