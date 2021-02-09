Public hearing today for Sterigenics air quality permit

Sterigenics has been under public scrutiny since 2019 when its emissions of the carcinogenic gas ethylene oxide was flagged in a federal report on elevated cancer risk.

The state agency will be taking public comment on Sterigenics’ permit request from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For anyone who can’t attend the hearing, another one will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both meetings will can be accessed through Zoom or by phone, and details on how to join can be viewed on EPD’s website.