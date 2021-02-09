Public hearing today for Sterigenics air quality permit

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will hold a public hearing today on medical company Sterigenics’ latest request for an air quality permit to continue operating its plant near Smyrna.
Sterigenics has been under public scrutiny since 2019 when its emissions of the carcinogenic gas ethylene oxide was flagged in a federal report on elevated cancer risk.
The state agency will be taking public comment on Sterigenics’ permit request from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For anyone who can’t attend the hearing, another one will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both meetings will can be accessed through Zoom or by phone, and details on how to join can be viewed on EPD’s website.
Sterigenics has for decades been permitted to use ethylene oxide in sterilization processes for medical equipment at its plant off Atlanta Road near Smyrna. The gas is classified by the Environmental Protection Agency as a human carcinogen.
The company faced widespread outcry after a July 2019 story by WebMD and Georgia Health News cited a federal report on potential increased cancer risks for residents in neighborhoods surrounding the plant.
The plant suspended operations last year to install new pollution controls following public criticism over its ethylene oxide emissions.
Later, the county kept the facility closed, citing the plant being out of compliance with fire code. To help fight the shortage of medical equipment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, former County Chairman Mike Boyce in March signed an emergency declaration to allow the company to resume its work sterilizing medical equipment on a limited basis.
Sterigenics then filed a lawsuit against the county on the basis that Cobb didn’t have the authority to keep the plant closed. In April, a consent order was approved to allow the company to resume full operations while its lawsuit against county proceeds through the court system.