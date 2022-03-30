Judge gives final approval of Atlanta’s $19 million trash settlement

The attorneys for several condominium owners and commercial developments alleged in court last year that Atlanta’s frontage fee law is “an illegal tax” for trash pick up and street sweeping services. The litigation also alleged Atlanta did not perform the services even though the fees increased to a range of $500 to $12,000 per property in 2019.

Michael Johnson and Craig K. Pendergrast, the attorneys for the condo owners, said on Wednesday that Fulton Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe gave her final approval on the settlement reached between the attorneys for both parties.