IT company buys Dunwoody office building to relocate HQ

A Georgia-based information technology firm is moving its headquarters closer to Atlanta by buying an eight-story office building just north of the city.

Innova Solutions recently acquired the 1455 Lincoln Parkway building in Dunwoody, where the company plans to occupy the top two floors. The nearly 187,000-square-foot-building was sold by Florida-based Parmenter Realty Partners at an undisclosed price, according to a news release by the deal’s brokerage firm CBRE.

The sale comes during slow and trying times for metro Atlanta’s office market, which is grappling with record-high availability, tepid leasing and a slowdown in transactions. Nearly a third of all office square footage in metro Atlanta was available to rent at the end of December, which has prompted some half-empty buildings to see their values begin to stagnate or decline.