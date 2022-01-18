Inside City Hall: Our takeaways from the first 2 weeks of Andre Dickens’ tenure

- On perhaps the most important angle, the political front, Dickens again met with state political leaders last week, and spoke at the Eggs and Issues Breakfast that marks the beginning of the legislative session. His new intergovernmental affairs director and a deputy chief of staff plan to be at the Gold Dome often throughout the session.

The new mayor said he was “elated” to learn that Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday assigned the Buckhead cityhood bill to a Senate committee made up only of Democrats, who are likely to bottle up the Senate bill for now.

But the fight isn’t over for the Buckhead City Committee. As followers of the Georgia Legislature know, no bill is truly dead until the end of the session. And during his MLK Day speech, Dickens acknowledged the honeymoon phase won’t last forever, adding: “I’m not naïve.”

While City Hall is closed to the public and City Council meetings are virtual, the building’s atrium is still playing host to a number of events.

Thursday night, Dickens hosted 75 nonprofits for a summit focused on supporting young men of color in Atlanta. He mentioned the program earlier in the day when asked about possible avenues to address concerns surrounding the young men who sell water at street corners, more commonly known as the “water boys.”

On Friday, the city hosted an employee vaccination event in the City Hall atrium to encourage city workers to get their COVID shots.

Mayor Dickens talks with ATL DOT Commissioner Josh Rowan about snow preparations at the ATL DOT North Avenue Facility in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The Council Corner: The City Council meets today at 1 p.m. and is expected to vote on legislation to create a Buckhead Public Safety Task Force, an idea spearheaded by Councilwoman Mary Norwood.

We now have our hands on the campaign finance reports for the mayor’s race spanning the last few days of the runoff and the month of December.

Dickens’ campaign raised nearly $700,000 during that period, reporting a total of over $3 million in contributions throughout the campaign. It has about $91,000 on hand, with outstanding payments totaling $86,000, according to his report, due at the end of the year.

Felicia Moore ended the year with $14,000 in her campaign’s bank account, having received $280,000 since late November.

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also submitted her campaign’s end-of-year finance report; she has just under $150,000 still in the bank. We noticed she spent $42,000 on polling back in August.

ICYMI: Dickens announced his new chief operating officer will be Atlanta Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Lisa Gordon. Her first day will be Feb. 7. This is a major appointment, given that the COO is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city government.

Also, J.D. took a closer look at the laws surrounding cityhood movements in Georgia, and why we know so little about the money fueling behind the Buckhead cityhood movement.

