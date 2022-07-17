Hundreds of cyclists join 2nd annual John Lewis Memorial Freedom Ride

Hundreds of cyclists took part in this year’s John Lewis Memorial Freedom Ride that celebrated the legacy of the late congressman and civil rights icon on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
The event kicked off on Pryor Street, traveled to Lewis’ gravesite in South-View Cemetery and ended at the Lewis hero mural on Auburn Avenue.
Sunday, July 17, marked the second anniversary of Lewis’ passing. The Democratic lawmaker died of cancer on July 17, 2020.
The event is presented by the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute. Founded in 2021, the institute is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote diversity, support civil rights education and engage in community service projects that foster the legacy of the late congressman.
Editors' Picks
The Latest