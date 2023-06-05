Hundreds line up at City Hall to speak against training center

While the usual bustling offices at City Hall were empty on Monday, a large crowd gathered in the atrium as early as 10 a.m. to sign up to speak at the council meeting scheduled for three hours later.

By the time public comment signup opened just past 11 a.m., hundreds snaked through the building to speak on the funding package for a proposed $90 million public safety training center that would cover 85 acres of DeKalb County’s South River Forest.

Legislation has city taxpayers funding $31 million for construction plus another $36 million, spread out with $1.2 million payments over 30 years.

Atlanta police officers lined tiered balconies surrounding the room while others led bomb sniffing dogs through the hallways. Signs posted outside of security listed extra precautions — like a ban on liquids and aerosols — put in place due to “increased security concerts.”

Visitors carried signs and wore buttons in tribute to 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel “Teran” Tortuguita, who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 during what public safety officials say was a “clearing operation” of protesters on the site. Official reports say that Teran shot at troopers first, an account that Teran’s family disputes.

“Stop Cop City! Viva Viva Tortuguita!” chants rang throughout the building as organizers told speakers directly impacted by the training center or police violence to move to the front of the line.

“We’re going to have this be the people’s house today,” Kamau Franklin, with Community Movement Builders, told the crowd.