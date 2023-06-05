X

Hundreds line up at City Hall to speak against training center

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

While the usual bustling offices at City Hall were empty on Monday, a large crowd gathered in the atrium as early as 10 a.m. to sign up to speak at the council meeting scheduled for three hours later.

By the time public comment signup opened just past 11 a.m., hundreds snaked through the building to speak on the funding package for a proposed $90 million public safety training center that would cover 85 acres of DeKalb County’s South River Forest.

Legislation has city taxpayers funding $31 million for construction plus another $36 million, spread out with $1.2 million payments over 30 years.

Atlanta police officers lined tiered balconies surrounding the room while others led bomb sniffing dogs through the hallways. Signs posted outside of security listed extra precautions — like a ban on liquids and aerosols — put in place due to “increased security concerts.”

Visitors carried signs and wore buttons in tribute to 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel “Teran” Tortuguita, who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 during what public safety officials say was a “clearing operation” of protesters on the site. Official reports say that Teran shot at troopers first, an account that Teran’s family disputes.

“Stop Cop City! Viva Viva Tortuguita!” chants rang throughout the building as organizers told speakers directly impacted by the training center or police violence to move to the front of the line.

“We’re going to have this be the people’s house today,” Kamau Franklin, with Community Movement Builders, told the crowd.

About the Authors

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
Follow Brian Eason on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: The Washington Post

AJC names Sharif Durhams managing editor of news1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?
2h ago

DOWNEY: Who chooses to stay close to family and who moves upon graduation?
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 3 suspects on the run after man shot to death in car in Mechanicsville
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 3 suspects on the run after man shot to death in car in Mechanicsville
3h ago

Credit: Shelia Poole

Georgia Methodists approve reparations plan to support Black congregations
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
1h ago
Crowd is growing ahead of the City Council meeting
1h ago
Henry Schools chooses distribution sites for free summer meals
3h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
1h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top