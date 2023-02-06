Family of activist killed by police demands answers

Authorities said Georgia state troopers and several other agencies were conducting a Jan. 18 “clearing operation” near the training center site when they came across Teran and other activists camped in the woods.

Teran is accused of shooting at officers “without warning,” and wounding a trooper before several other officers returned fire.

The GBI, which is leading the investigation into the police shooting, says it has tied the bullet that struck the trooper to a gun found at the scene, and provided documents showing Teran purchased the same gun in Sept. 2020.

There is no body camera footage of the shooting, something about which attorneys for Teran’s family are incredulous.

Civil rights attorneys Brian Spears and Jeff Filipovits said they have requested a meeting with GBI Director Mike Register, and are calling on the state agency to release any video, audio or drone footage from the scene that might shed light on the incident.

“Whatever happened in the forest, this family deserves to know,” Filipovits said.

The attorneys also questioned law enforcement’s decision to charge other activists with domestic terrorism, saying it creates a dangerous precedent that could be used to silence future protesters across the country.

Filipovits read from police affidavits, which described fellow activists sleeping in hammocks, occupying treehouses and refusing to climb down when asked to leave the site.

“We used to call that a sit-in protest,” he said. “Now it’s domestic terrorism.”

He also criticized law enforcement’s use of the term “outside agitators” to describe the activists, many of whom are not from Georgia.

Supporters say last month’s police shooting marks the first time an environmental activist in the United States has been killed by the government.

Meanwhile, law enforcement was out en masse at the training center site Monday morning, clearing the woods in anticipation of construction of the controversial facility beginning in earnest.

SWAT teams from the Atlanta and DeKalb police departments were on scene with GSP troopers and representatives from other agencies. Construction contractors were also seen bringing heavy equipment onto the site.

The operation began several days after officials announced that initial land disturbance permits had been approved for the $90-million facility, which will be used as training center for Atlanta’s police and firefighters.

Teran’s father, Joel Paez, said his child was “a special human being,” even if the two didn’t always see eye-to-eye.

“From my point of view, (Manuel) needed to get a formal life, a formal job, settle down and have a family,” he said. “I told him, ‘Manuel, you cannot worry about the whole world ... You are not Greta Thunberg.’

“I was wrong.”

Guided by ideals, Paez said Teran was able to accomplish a great deal in their short life and died standing up for a belief.

