HUD funds to help Clayton residents with rent, utilities

The County Commission announced it was dedicating $1 million it had received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for housing assistance. Clayton County Schools also directed its social work staff last month to connect struggling families with groups offering financial assistance.

The $5.6 million will come from three HUD programs — Community Development Block Program, Emergency Solutions Grant and Home Investment Partnership, Ejike said.

Clayton is receiving the assistance as part of HUD’s “entitlement program,” a federal fund that focuses on increasing affordable housing and strengthening economic development in low- to moderate-income cities and counties. Clayton has been an entitlement community since 1998 and has received about $48 million in assistance.

The funds, coupled with money from the CARES Act, will help bring a lot of relief to residents as the pandemic rages on, Ejike said

“Although not enough funding given the severity of loss of income due COVID, the funding will have a great impact,” he said. “It will assist in preventing some Clayton County residents from becoming homeless.”