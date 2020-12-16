X

Clayton County Schools to help the housing insecure

Social workers for Clayton County Schools plan to help families struggling to pay rent, mortgages and utility bills.
Local News | 7 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools is drafting its social workers in a fight to keep residents of the south metro community from falling behind in their bills.

The school system said Tuesday it has partnered with Housing Plus, the Clayton County Community Service Authority and UGA Extension Services to provide rent, mortgage and utility assistance for families impacted by COVID-19.

The school system said interested parents should reach out to social workers of their child’s school if they need help.

The announcement comes as Clayton school leaders worry that the numbers of housing insecure families will increase next year if a moratorium on evictions ends Dec. 31 as scheduled. The district has said that at least 4% of Clayton County students transfer between several schools every year because of housing insecurity, a number leaders believe could grow to 10% in 2021.

The list of school social workers can be found here: https://sites.google.com/clayton.k12.ga.us/ccpsschoolsocialworkers/school-social-workers.

