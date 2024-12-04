Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Home Depot scores sponsorship of the 2026 World Cup

Georgia home improvement giant to be a sponsor of global soccer event that will include 104 matches played across North America, including in Atlanta
Brazil's Estevao, left, is challenged by Uruguay's Marcelo Saracchi during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brazil's Estevao, left, is challenged by Uruguay's Marcelo Saracchi during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By
15 minutes ago

Home Depot early Wednesday said it will be a sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The high-profile, high-stakes tournament, arguably the most watched sports event in the world, will include 104 matches among the men’s teams of 48 nations in locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Home Depot has 2,345 stores, all in those three nations. Atlanta, which is among the American host cities, is scheduled to hold to eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We are thrilled to host fans in our own backyard,” Molly Battin, Home Depot senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We know our customers love sports and we love connecting with them through their passions.”

ExploreDevelopers chosen to give old Georgia Dome site a mixed-use makeover

The Vinings-based company will be the event’s “Home Improvement Retail Supporter,” she said. “We can’t wait to help build the FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. — the communities where we live and work.”

The Home Depot Backyard, a multiuse lawn on the site of the former Georgia Dome, sits next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Home Depot has about 465,000 employees. It is the largest company by revenue that is based in Georgia. The company, the world’s largest home improvement chain, has sales of more than $150 billion a year.

Officials declined to provide any information about what Home Depot paid to FIFA for the sponsorship rights.

Home Depot sponsors a number of other sporting events, including ESPN College GameDay and NCAA March Madness. The company also has soccer-centric partnerships with Atlanta United and the Mexican National Soccer Team.

However, the company has no sports sponsorships in the summer, according to a statement from the company. “The World Cup fills a hole in (The Home Depot’s) programming calendar.”

FIFA — the Federation Internationale de Football Association — has 209 members and runs the global men’s and women’s tournaments on four-year cycles.

With so many countries participating, the World Cup 2026 is set to be “the most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history,” Mattias Grafström, the organization’s secretary general, said in a statement.

“The Home Depot’s commitment to innovation and community resonates with FIFA’s values of inclusivity and global engagement,” he said.

The 120-year-old organization is based in Switzerland.

FIFA is “soccer’s ultimate administrative authority,” according to the organization’s website. “FIFA governs all facets of the game: regulating the rules of play, overseeing the transfers of players internationally, organizing international competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, establishing standards for refereeing, coaching and sports medicine, and encouraging soccer’s development around the world.”

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rare trip to Atlanta, ‘The Benz’ for Texas Longhorns
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source...
Placeholder Image
Most recent semifinal appearances for remaining 32 Georgia high school football teams1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream open 2025 season with two-game road trip, at home vs. Fever
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER
Brr: Temps dip to 20s in metro Atlanta with more cold nights ahead2h ago
Goodwill turns to technology to train welders without getting burned2h ago
Railroad crossings around Marietta Square to shut down for maintenance2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip