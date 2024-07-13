Highs in the upper 90s, low humidity

“It’s going to be a hot one,” Nitz stated.

Air quality becomes a concern due to the formation of ground-level ozone during the blistering hours of the day, Nitz explained. A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“The outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest,” the NWS reported.

Heat will continue to build heading into Sunday, with a high of 98 degrees in the forecast.

Humidity will build back up by Tuesday, creating a clammy atmosphere. Mixed with the intense heat, the chance for scattered storms will return. Some of the heat will subside by Wednesday as rain chances increase.

“(The increasing humidity) means (the) heat index becomes a concern in the afternoon and it also means you’ll have a little more in the way of cloud cover,” Nitz said.

