HHS secretary slams ‘extreme’ abortion drug ruling

Becerra called the Texas judge’s decision “extreme,” and said he is confident the Biden administration will prevail in court. There is essentially no precedent for a lone judge overruling the medical decisions of the Food and Drug Administration.

“That’s FDA’s charge — to make sure that no drug is on the market unless it is safe and effective. That’s what they did with mifepristone more than 20 years ago. And then to have one judge in one court in one state say for everyone in America, ‘No.’ That’s extreme.”

Mifepristone has been widely used in the U.S. since it was approved by the FDA. For medication abortions in the U.S., mifepristone is used in conjunction with a second drug —misoprostol — to end a pregnancy.

“Mifepristone is still legal for use. Mifepristone is still available today. And we are going to do everything we can within the legal process to ensure that that doesn’t change,” said Becerra, adding, “One way or the other, the president’s made the commitment. We’re going to use every available resource to protect a woman’s right to reproductive health.”

In an earlier appearance of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Becerra didn’t rule out recommending the FDA ignore a ban.

“Everything is on the table,” he said.

If the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit does not allow the FDA to maintain approval of mifepristone pending the outcome of an appeal of Kacsmaryk’s ruling, it’s uncertain how the two conflicting court orders could play out. Such a situation could increase pressure on the Biden administration to tell the FDA to ignore Kacsmaryk’s decision.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation, it is too soon to tell what the impact of the conflicting court rulings will be on the availability of medication abortion. The FDA approves drugs for the whole country and does not vary its approval by state.

If the FDA is forced to suspend its approval of mifepristone, some clinics may respond to this ruling by switching from the two-drug mifepristone-misoprostol regimen to using a higher dose of misoprostol alone.

HOW DO ABORTION DRUGS WORK?

In the U.S., a medication abortion is typically done in two steps: A patient first takes one mifepristone pill, which terminates the pregnancy. About 24 hours later, the patient takes a four-pill dose of misoprostol to soften the cervix and prompt contractions that expel the embryo or fetus.

Mifepristone is taken first, swallowed by mouth. The drug dilates the cervix and blocks the effects of the hormone progesterone, which is needed to sustain a pregnancy.

Misoprostol is taken 24 to 48 hours later. The pill causes the uterus to cramp and contract, causing bleeding and expelling pregnancy tissue.

While the two-drug combination is slightly more effective, misoprostol is sometimes used alone for abortions. That practice is more common in countries where mifepristone is banned, but U.S. clinics are preparing to switch to the single drug if the lawsuit prevails.

Source: The Associated Press