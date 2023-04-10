HHS secretary slams ‘extreme’ abortion drug ruling

The country’s top health official said Monday that he will be “vigorous” in defending the availability of a key drug used in medication abortion, after a federal court ruling threatens its fate.
“We’re going to be vigorous in defending the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process,” Xavier Becerra, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, told reporters after a Monday morning event with Sen. Jon Ossoff in Norcross. “We don’t believe it is in anyone’s interest to have the sound, tested, proven approval process that FDA goes through before it lets any drug on the market be overturned, be turned upside down.”
He stressed that for now, women do have access to the abortion medication mifepristone. Last week, a federal judge in Texas, Donald Trump-appointee Matthew Kacsmaryk, moved to invalidate the long-standing FDA approval of the drug. He then put his ruling on hold for a week so federal officials could file a challenge.
Mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, was approved in 2000 by the FDA, which is overseen by the Health and Human Services Department headed by Becerra.
Becerra’s comments came following a panel discussion with Ossoff to promote a newly enacted law that lowers the cost of prescription drugs. A month’s supply of Medicare-covered insulin is now capped at $35, and vaccines are now free for people with Medicare prescription drug coverage.
Becerra called the Texas judge’s decision “extreme,” and said he is confident the Biden administration will prevail in court. There is essentially no precedent for a lone judge overruling the medical decisions of the Food and Drug Administration.
“That’s FDA’s charge — to make sure that no drug is on the market unless it is safe and effective. That’s what they did with mifepristone more than 20 years ago. And then to have one judge in one court in one state say for everyone in America, ‘No.’ That’s extreme.”
Mifepristone has been widely used in the U.S. since it was approved by the FDA. For medication abortions in the U.S., mifepristone is used in conjunction with a second drug —misoprostol — to end a pregnancy.
“Mifepristone is still legal for use. Mifepristone is still available today. And we are going to do everything we can within the legal process to ensure that that doesn’t change,” said Becerra, adding, “One way or the other, the president’s made the commitment. We’re going to use every available resource to protect a woman’s right to reproductive health.”
In an earlier appearance of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Becerra didn’t rule out recommending the FDA ignore a ban.
“Everything is on the table,” he said.
If the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit does not allow the FDA to maintain approval of mifepristone pending the outcome of an appeal of Kacsmaryk’s ruling, it’s uncertain how the two conflicting court orders could play out. Such a situation could increase pressure on the Biden administration to tell the FDA to ignore Kacsmaryk’s decision.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation, it is too soon to tell what the impact of the conflicting court rulings will be on the availability of medication abortion. The FDA approves drugs for the whole country and does not vary its approval by state.
If the FDA is forced to suspend its approval of mifepristone, some clinics may respond to this ruling by switching from the two-drug mifepristone-misoprostol regimen to using a higher dose of misoprostol alone.
HOW DO ABORTION DRUGS WORK?
In the U.S., a medication abortion is typically done in two steps: A patient first takes one mifepristone pill, which terminates the pregnancy. About 24 hours later, the patient takes a four-pill dose of misoprostol to soften the cervix and prompt contractions that expel the embryo or fetus.
Mifepristone is taken first, swallowed by mouth. The drug dilates the cervix and blocks the effects of the hormone progesterone, which is needed to sustain a pregnancy.
Misoprostol is taken 24 to 48 hours later. The pill causes the uterus to cramp and contract, causing bleeding and expelling pregnancy tissue.
While the two-drug combination is slightly more effective, misoprostol is sometimes used alone for abortions. That practice is more common in countries where mifepristone is banned, but U.S. clinics are preparing to switch to the single drug if the lawsuit prevails.
