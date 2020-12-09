Hero DeKalb police K-9 set to retire

The DeKalb County police K-9 who was shot while confronting a suspected cop killer — and later returned to work — has accepted his next mission.
Retirement.
K-9 Indi was shot in the head on Dec. 13, 2018, as he and handler Norman Larsen helped track down a suspect named Brandon Taylor. Taylor had purportedly shot and killed Officer Edgar Flores while fleeing a traffic stop.
After the shooting, Taylor ran away and hid in a pile of tires about a block away.
Indi quickly tracked down Taylor, who fired at the dog, hitting him in the head and ultimately causing him to lose his right eye. The shots alerted DeKalb SWAT officers to Taylor’s whereabouts and they returned fire, killing him.
After recuperating and retraining, Indi returned to duty in March 2019.
His retirement was formally approved Tuesday by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.
“I wish him many, many years of retirement,” Commissioner Nancy Jester said.
Over his six-year career, Indi assisted in 230 arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs valued at $3.7 million, officials said. He will live out his years at home with Larsen.
“K-9 Indi will always be dear to our hearts,” DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos said. “He deserves this retirement by the side of his devoted handler.”