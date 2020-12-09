Hero DeKalb police K-9 set to retire

After recuperating and retraining, Indi returned to duty in March 2019.

His retirement was formally approved Tuesday by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

“I wish him many, many years of retirement,” Commissioner Nancy Jester said.

Over his six-year career, Indi assisted in 230 arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs valued at $3.7 million, officials said. He will live out his years at home with Larsen.

“K-9 Indi will always be dear to our hearts,” DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos said. “He deserves this retirement by the side of his devoted handler.”