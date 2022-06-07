Here’s where Atlanta’s youth can get free food between now and July 29

Atlanta’s annual Summer Food Program began Monday and ends July 29, according to the mayor’s office. The city has partnered with Georgia’s Bright from the Start program since 1975 to provide federally funded meals to children who may go hungry while school meals are unavailable.

Families can get information for enrollment, among other details, by calling the city’s program coordinator, Alexis Ramey, at 404-546-3122. They can also visit the state program’s website.