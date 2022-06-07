BreakingNews
UPDATE: Suspect in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble turns himself in
Here's where Atlanta's youth can get free food between now and July 29

Samayah Jones enjoys an orange during afternoon snack time recently at East Atlanta Kids Club. The club is one of 20 child care programs and camps that will provide free meals to needy children this summer when many often go without. BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
Atlanta wants to provide 150,000 free meals to kids this summer

Dozens of sites in Atlanta will offer free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 over the summer.

Atlanta’s annual Summer Food Program began Monday and ends July 29, according to the mayor’s office. The city has partnered with Georgia’s Bright from the Start program since 1975 to provide federally funded meals to children who may go hungry while school meals are unavailable.

Families can get information for enrollment, among other details, by calling the city’s program coordinator, Alexis Ramey, at 404-546-3122. They can also visit the state program’s website.

Children enrolled in the city’s Camp Best Friends program have immediate access to the meals. To register for the camp program, families can go online, visit a city recreation center, or email campbestfriends@atlantaga.gov.

Atlanta wants to provide more than 150,000 meals to children by summer’s end, according to the city. To do so, the city is relaunching the Mobile Feeding Program on Wheels to help provide meals to families that lack transportation. Information on the mobile program is available on the city’s website.

Summer meal locations include:

  • Ashley Cascade - The Ascent Project at 1371 Kimberly Way
  • Ashley Collegetown - The Ascent Project at 965 Sells Ave. SW
  • Ashley Collegetown - The Ascent Project #2 at 526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr.
  • Atlanta Inner-City Ministry at 1966 Lakewood Terrace
  • Buckhead Plaza at 2822 Buford Hwy
  • Corners Outreach #2 at 6890 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite A & B
  • CPACS Youth Program at 3510 Shallowford Rd NE
  • Future Seekers at Johnson Research at 275 Decatur St. SE
  • Global Learning at 1185 Logan Circle NW
  • Magnolia Park Apartment at 60 Paschal Blvd NW
  • Pentagon Properties - Chattahoochee at 1505 Chattahooche Ave.
  • Purpose Built Schools Atlanta Inc. at 1670 Benjamin Weldon Bickers Dr. SE
  • Regency Woods at 3160 Buford Hwy
  • Solomons Temple Foundation at 2836 Springdale Rd.
  • The Estuary Apartment Homes at 3450 Evans Rd.
  • Universal Karate & Fitness at 7130 Buford Highway
  • Villages @ Carver - The Ascent Project at 201 Moury Avenue
  • Villas at Druid Hills - 3183 Buford Hwy
  • Westlake High School at 2400 Union Road SW
  • Woods Academy at 560 Larkin St. SW
  • Youth Vision Industry Business & Empowerment at 830 Westview Drive

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
