Privately-funded guaranteed income program to accept applications in Atlanta

Eligible applicants must be women 18 years or older, and this includes transgender women and non-binary individuals. They must have been impacted by the coronavirus, as well. Their income must also be equal to or below two times the federal poverty line.

Participants will be selected from a lottery, and half of the recipients will receive $850 a month for 24 months. The other half will receive a first lump sum up payment for $4,300, followed by 23 months of $700 payments.

The program’s second site, in Clay, Terrell and Randolph counties in Southwest Georgia, will begin accepting applications in June. The final project site will be announced in May with applications opening in July.