Inside City Hall: Can Atlanta show voters it knows how to spend an extra $750M?

Some residents and transportation advocates, though, have concerns. That’s because the city struggled with the rollout of the first T-SPLOST program, which was approved by voters in 2016. The total cost of the work ended up exceeding the budget, and projects were delayed for years.

Officials within the mayor’s office are hoping the new measures pass. A group called Moving Atlanta Forward sent out mailers to residents last week urging them to vote yes on the ballot questions, saying the money would support “badly needed improvements to Atlanta infrastructure.”

It’s part of a push to show residents in the next few weeks that the new administration at City Hall can be trusted to properly spend an additional $750M in tax dollars.

Asked during an Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board meeting last month how he hopes to do that, Mayor Andre Dickens acknowledged that the city needs to get better at implementing transportation projects for which residents have spent years waiting.

The mayor stressed that when he helped put the project list together as a councilman last year, they made conservative estimates and adjusted for future inflation so they wouldn’t overbudget. He’s also promised to overhaul the city’s procurement process.

Caption The Atlanta City Council held their first in person meeting since they were suspended at start of the pandemic In Atlanta on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Now, your City Hall insiders have learned legislation is set to be introduced during Monday’s City Council meeting aimed at providing more accountability in the rollout of the new spending, if passed by voters. The ordinance as drafted would institute yearly financial audits, require quarterly updates from officials, make the project list binding and create a oversight committee.

Get excited, local government junkies! The formal city budget process starts this week at City Hall, with the Dickens administration expected to release its proposed budget to the City Council.

Later this week, starting Thursday, various city departments and unions are set to present to councilmembers their priorities for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Residents can chime in throughout the budget process, too: Public hearings are scheduled for June 7 and 15. We’ll keep you posted in the coming weeks with important updates about this budget cycle and how they could impact Atlantans.

A pair of city audits released last week scrutinized operations at City Hall. One took a deep dive into the city’s maintenance of its streetlights; the other looked at the city’s protocols for direct payments. This graphic provides a hint for what the streetlight audit showed:

We told you last week about the proposal to start a recurring “Streets Alive” program on Peachtree Street that would shut the road down to cars once a month starting next year.

The proposal went before the transportation committee on Wednesday, with stakeholders on both sides of the issue giving their thoughts during the public comment period.

Notably, the president and CEO of the Fox Theatre, Allan Vella, said the Fox is against the idea. He worries it would hurt theater attendance on Sundays — a popular day for shows — and impede patrons’ ability to get to the Fox if they can’t drive on Peachtree. He suggested making the event quarterly instead of monthly.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood Association, the residents’ organization for downtown, is in “total support” of the proposal, the group’s president told us.

Caption Fox Theatre President & CEO Allan Vella speaks at the Georgia Chamber's "Eggs & Issues" breakfast at the Fox Theatre in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on January 12th, 2022.

Chauncey Alcorn at Capital B Atlanta has a piece looking at the latest updates in the longstanding legal dispute between the city and residents in the Peoplestown neighborhood.

Officials at the Atlanta Police Foundation aren’t disclosing the exact timeline for the groundbreaking and construction of the city’s new police and fire training center in DeKalb County because of fears of protests, John Ruch at Saporta Report reports. The project saw major public pushback when it was proposed and voted on last year; several people have since set up an encampment at the massive site and sabotaged construction equipment.