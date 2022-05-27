Henry opens new $1 million fitness center for seniors

Leaders with the south metro Atlanta community cut the ribbon on the 3,600-square-foot Heritage Senior Center, which includes 25 separate fitness stations and a 7-foot wide walking track for indoor cardio. There is also water resistant fitness equipment designed for low impact use by seniors.

The facility, which was funded through SPLOST V tax collections, was the brainchild of late Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham, who died last year from COVID-19. Commissioner Dee Anglyn, who was elected to fill Barham’s District 3 seat, praised the commissioner for understanding the need for senior fitness.