Henry opens new $1 million fitness center for seniors

Henry County's new $1 million fitness center for seniors.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Henry County opened a new $1 million fitness for senior citizens on Thursday.

Leaders with the south metro Atlanta community cut the ribbon on the 3,600-square-foot Heritage Senior Center, which includes 25 separate fitness stations and a 7-foot wide walking track for indoor cardio. There is also water resistant fitness equipment designed for low impact use by seniors.

The facility, which was funded through SPLOST V tax collections, was the brainchild of late Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham, who died last year from COVID-19. Commissioner Dee Anglyn, who was elected to fill Barham’s District 3 seat, praised the commissioner for understanding the need for senior fitness.

“I would like to thank Commissioner Barham for having the foresight to jumpstart this project.,” Anglyn said in a news statement. “Thank you to the employees, contractors and taxpayers of Henry County for making this possible.”

The Heritage Senior Center is located at 1050 Florence McGarity Road in McDonough. For more information, please visit https://www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/S-Z/Senior-Services/Senior-Centers

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

