Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette County.

Democrat Vivian Thomas and Republican Derrell “Dee” Anglyn were reelected to their respective fourth- and third-district Henry County Commission posts. Democrat Kevin Lewis appeared to win the newly drawn fifth-district post on the commission.

And residents of several communities surrounding Stockbridge narrowly approved being annexed into the Henry County city. Fifty-one percent of residents in those communities approved becoming part of Stockbridge compared to 48 percent who voted no.

In Fayette County, Democrat Regina Daigre won her race for the fourth district of the board of education for the south metro Atlanta community.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

