Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat

Democrat Vivian Thomas and Republican Derrell “Dee” Anglyn were reelected to their respective fourth- and third-district Henry County Commission posts. Democrat Kevin Lewis appeared to win the newly drawn fifth-district post on the commission.

And residents of several communities surrounding Stockbridge narrowly approved being annexed into the Henry County city. Fifty-one percent of residents in those communities approved becoming part of Stockbridge compared to 48 percent who voted no.