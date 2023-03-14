Henry County to begin renovations of Cochran Park on Tuesday

County officials are planning an 11 a.m. ceremony Tuesday at the greenspace, 301 Banks Road, to kick off the construction. The work is expected to take about six months, the county said in a news release.

The around $3.8 million project will include the construction of two full-sized basketball courts, a large pavilion for community events and a two-story concession building with restrooms on the first level and an area for scorekeepers on the second.