Henry County seeking members for its first-ever ethics board

Henry County is seeking applicants for a new board of ethics.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Henry is seeking members for a board of ethics the county is in the process of creating.

Those interested, who must be a resident of Henry County for at least one year prior to taking office, should turn in their applications in by Tuesday.

If chosen, the applicant will take office Jan. 1. Members and alternates will serve three-year terms.

The Georgia Legislature in March approved the formation of the organization, which will oversee enforcement of a code of ethics for appointed Henry County officials and employees.

The board will have seven members -- five appointed by a Henry County grand jury and two chosen by the Henry County Tax Commissioner. Two alternate members will be appointed by the Superior Court Clerk.

Leon Stafford

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

