Henry County school board holding millage rate hearings

Henry County Schools will hold millage rate hearings for the upcoming school year over the next two weeks.
A hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday and again at 6:30 p.m. the same day. A third meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. July 25.
Each of the meetings will be held at the school district’s main office, 33 North Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.
The proposed millage is at 20 mills, the rate it has been since 2007, the county said. Revenue, however, has been growing because of higher property values.
Residents are invited to attend the hearings in person or watch them on the school system’s website, https://schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us//Domain/1.
