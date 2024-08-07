In unanimous vote, John Pace III named Henry County superintendent

The board’s approval came a day after more than 150 parents, county leaders and district employees descended on the cafeteria of McDonough High School on Monday to meet Pace in an icebreaker with the community. For two hours he shook hands, patted backs and traded belly laughs with residents.

Pace replaces former superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis, who left the school system in February to become leader of Cherokee County schools. Carl Knowlton, a chief of staff for Davis, filled in as interim superintendent while the district sought a permanent leader.

“Our community members expressed what they wanted in a superintendent, and I am pleased to say Dr. Pace checks all the boxes,” school board chairwoman Sophe Pope said. “I truly believe he is the right choice for this district, and I am honored and excited to support him as our next superintendent.”

At Monday’s meet and greet, Kimberly Willis Green, the mom of a Henry County high schooler and two graduates of the district, said she hoped Pace will be a champion of diversity in the school system and pay particular attention to the needs of students with disabilities.

A native of New York, Green, like Pace, spent a lot of time in Miami and thinks he is uniquely qualified to address the needs of a community that is rapidly changing demographically.

“I’m excited,” she said while waiting to meet Pace. “We’re a county that is growing and it will be awesome to see what he brings from his experience in Miami.”

Rasheeda Salaam Tolbert, who has a daughter in elementary school and son in middle school, said Pace hit the right notes Monday. When they spoke briefly, he listened to her intently and connected by telling her that one of his mentors shares her last name.

But even more, she said she was left with the impression that he had the characteristics she was seeking in a superintendent.

“This person needs to believe that every one of our children can learn,” she said. “He has to be committed to doing whatever it takes to see that our students are successful. I think we have that in him.”

Rhonda and Ashley Love came to the meeting with their children Alyssa, a third-grader, and Ayden, a first-grader. The family beamed as they spoke with Pace, who Ashley learned was, like him, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, one of the Divine Nine Black college fraternities.

“He is a solid candidate with solid credentials,” Ashley Love said. “And he communicates well.”