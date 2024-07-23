Miami-Dade deputy superintendent sole finalist to lead Henry County Schools

“Thank you to the Henry County Board of Education for this opportunity,” Pace said Monday in a news release. “I am humbled and honored to be considered and selected as a finalist for the superintendent of Henry County Schools.

“I look forward to working with the students, parents, employees, and community in the continued ‘Pursuit of Exceptional’ in HCS,” he said of the 44,000-student Henry school system.

Pace was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting.

The Henry school board will wait 14 days, as required by state law, before holding a final vote on whether to hire him, at which time they will set his contract and start date. The district plans to hold a meet-and-greet to introduce Pate to Henry citizens, though a date has not yet been finalized. Henry’s school year starts Aug. 1.

“Participants in our survey wanted a superintendent with experience as a principal, teacher, and assistant superintendent,” school board chairwoman Sophe Pope said, referring to an online questionnaire the district used to gauge what the public wanted in the school system’s next leader. “Dr. Pace checks all those boxes.”

She added, “They wanted a leader who promoted vision, culture, and instructional leadership, with a background in operations, resource, and personnel management. He has extensive experience in all those areas.”

Board member Makenzie McDaniel said: “Dr. John Pace III is a teacher’s teacher, one that brings a plethora of knowledge and experience that will propel this district forward in growth and exceptionalness.”

If Pace is confirmed, he will replace interim Henry Superintendent Carl Knowlton, the district’s first Black leader. Knowlton was tapped to lead the school system in February after former superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis left to become leader of the Cherokee County school system.

About John Pace III

Pace holds a doctorate of education from William & Mary and a master’s in music education from Florida International University. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 2000 in music business and entertainment industries, according to a bio he provided Henry Schools.

His career as an educator includes stints as a music instructor and band director at Miami Norland Senior High School in 2000, an assistant principal, principal and a region superintendent. He was named chief operating officer for the Miami-Dade County Schools District in 2021, a job he held until being appointed deputy superintendent in July 2022.