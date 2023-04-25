Henry County cuts ribbon on addition to Dutchtown High School

Henry County leaders cut the ribbon on an almost 26,500-square-foot addition to Dutchtown High School on Thursday.
The new building adds 14 regular classrooms, two science classrooms, science prep and storage rooms and two teacher work rooms, the district said in a release. It also will add two administrative offices, boys’ and girls’ bathrooms and four bookrooms.
“Henry County was recently named the fastest growing county in Georgia,” District 2 school board member Annette Edwards said. “The Dutchtown High addition is one of nine growth projects approved by voters through E-SPLOST VI that will ensure our district is – and will continue to be – prepared to serve the increasing number of students moving into our county and schools.”
The Dutchtown High addition is one of several projects the school system has planned for the next several years. Five schools -- Dutchtown Middle, Locust Grove High, Ola Middle, Ola High and Union Grove Middle -- will receive additions over the next three years.
The school system also is planning to construct two new elementary schools – one on Willow Lane in McDonough and one on Wolf Creek in Locust Grove – as well as a STEM high school for Stockbridge, the district said.
“Our vision for this addition is to serve as a newly introduced ninth-grade academy of our high school, providing additional learning and administrative space for our nearly 500 freshmen and their teachers,” Dutchtown High School Principal Nicole Shaw said. “We would like to thank the board of education, district officials and contractors who made this vision a reality. We are proud to continue the tradition of academic excellence and high achievement as we grow.”
About the Author