Henry County cuts ribbon on addition to Dutchtown High School

The new building adds 14 regular classrooms, two science classrooms, science prep and storage rooms and two teacher work rooms, the district said in a release. It also will add two administrative offices, boys’ and girls’ bathrooms and four bookrooms.

“Henry County was recently named the fastest growing county in Georgia,” District 2 school board member Annette Edwards said. “The Dutchtown High addition is one of nine growth projects approved by voters through E-SPLOST VI that will ensure our district is – and will continue to be – prepared to serve the increasing number of students moving into our county and schools.”