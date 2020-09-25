Health department urges Cobb residents to get flu vaccine

With flu season approaching during a pandemic, the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department says getting an annual influenza vaccine is more important than ever.
The shot not only helps prevent getting the flu, but will reduce the burden on healthcare systems treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the department said.
Vaccines will be offered to everyone 6 months and older at the health department’s Acworth, Marietta, Douglasville and Smyrna Public Health Center locations. Businesses and community events for groups of 20 or more people can also be arranged. The cost is $25, but Medicaid, Medicare and most insurance plans cover flu vaccines.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 34,200 Americans died from the flu during the 2018-2019 season. As of Friday, 201,411 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States.
As of Thursday, Cobb County has 19,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 423 deaths and 1,739 hospitalizations, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports. For Douglas County, there are 3,499 confirmed COVID-19, 71 deaths and 402 hospitalizations, according to the state agency.
For more information about how to schedule an appointment to obtain a flu vaccine, call 770-514-2300 or visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.