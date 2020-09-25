Health department urges Cobb residents to get flu vaccine

The shot not only helps prevent getting the flu, but will reduce the burden on healthcare systems treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the department said.

Vaccines will be offered to everyone 6 months and older at the health department’s Acworth, Marietta, Douglasville and Smyrna Public Health Center locations. Businesses and community events for groups of 20 or more people can also be arranged. The cost is $25, but Medicaid, Medicare and most insurance plans cover flu vaccines.