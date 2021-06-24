Hawks fans gather to watch Eastern Conference Final

Jeff Schwartz agrees.

“It’s nice to see the Hawks be a relevant NBA team, as someone who’s an Atlanta native,” said Schwartz, a 30-year-old WarnerMedia product manager at the Taco Mac in Midtown. " ... The Hawks have always kind of been a joke the past couple of years. It wasn’t much to watch before and now they’re kind of trying to show up and be a legit team.”

Caption Here's what the Midtown location of Taco Mac looked like during the first half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. (Anjali Huynh/AJC)

The Hawks has been 35-15 since March 1, when the team fired Lloyd Pierce and installed Nate McMillan as interim head coach.

Though the Hawks were down by three after the first quarter, James Harris III, a 32-year-old Atlanta native, felt “confident.” While he didn’t expect that the Hawks would make it this far, he now believes the Hawks have a good shot at making it to the finals.

The Hawks started this season at 14-20.

”It’s monumental, especially considering the way we started,” Harris said at Hudson Grille among about 50 other fans. “I’m lit, the city’s lit, the team is lit. It’s lit. I think a lot of people are sleeping on us. … We have this underdog mentality. It’s Atlanta versus all y’all.”

Schwartz was surprised to be at a bar for another reason.

“This is our first time that we’ve gone to a sports bar in like two years because of the pandemic and now we’re vaccinated and feel like ‘oh this is great.’ I was actually worried coming out, like where could we go that’s going to have spots … It’s gonna be fun. It’s nice to be out and watch multiple games,” he said.

Gary Carraoway sat outside the Hudson Grille near the stadium with his wife and two daughters all clad in red Hawks T-shirts proclaiming “We believe.”

”It’s unbelievable,” said Carraoway, a recent transplant from South Carolina. “They weren’t supposed to be here. The underdogs.”

The family said they are the Hawks’ good luck “blessing.” Raven Carraoway explained that when they lived together in St. Louis in 2015, the Blues ended a long Stanley Cup drought. The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl and the Red Sox were crowned World Series champs a few years later when her sister and parents moved to Boston.

Greatness and winning follows us by way of sports teams,” Carraoway said. “Now we’re here in Atlanta and no one expected them to be in the Eastern Conference Finals.”

MORE: