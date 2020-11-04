Gwinnett voters decide on transit, sheriff, commission chair

In the sheriff’s race, Republican Lou Solis trailed Democrat Keybo Taylor after Butch Conway, a Republican, declined to seek reelection.

Republican David Post was behind Democrat Nicole Love Hendrickson in the chairman’s race for the county commission, after Republican Charlotte Nash declined to run again.

And two other Republican Commissioners, Jace Brooks and Tommy Hunter, also decided this would be their last term. In the District 1 race, Republican Laurie McClain trailed Democrat Kirkland Carden, while the District 3 race pitted Republican Ben Archer against Democrat Jasper Watkins. Watkins had the lead.

The District Attorney, Republican Danny Porter, trailed Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson. And Republican tax commission Richard Steele was losing to Tiffany Porter, a Democrat.

Democrat Tiana Garner ran unopposed to be the clerk of Superior Court.

On the school board, Republicans Carole Boyce and Mary Kay Murphy tried to hold their seats. Boyce was losing to Democrat Karen Watkins in District 1, while Murphy led Democrat Tanisha Banks in District 3. Democrat Tarece Johnson was unopposed in District 5, but George Puicar waged a write-in campaign.

Voters looked likely to extend a special purpose tax for education.