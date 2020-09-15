Gwinnett candidate sues District Attorney for libel, slander

Patsy Austin-Gatson said the sitting District Attorney, Danny Porter, was “trying to destroy my reputation.” Porter last week filed an ethics complaint about Austin-Gatson and two others, including her husband, saying that they had campaigned on county time and used county resources. Austin-Gatson and the others are all current employees of the Gwinnett solicitor’s office, though Austin-Gatson is on leave.

“I’m not going to sit back and tolerate it,” Austin-Gatson said of her decision to file suit. “He’s acting like a bully.”