Gwinnett County to build new park in Lawrenceville for $28.5 million

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners this week approved a $28.5 million contract to build Discovery Park on about 45 acres near Discovery High School and Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville.

The new park is expected to be complete in 2026, according to a county spokesperson. Vertical Earth, a Cumming-based construction company, won the contract out of five bids.

The park will go up at the intersection of Old Norcross and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Roads, in an area that needs more opportunities for recreation, according to the county’s parks comprehensive plan. It would be Gwinnett County’s 53rd park, Community Services Director Tina Fleming said.

The park will have a 100-yard synthetic turf football field with a soccer and lacrosse overlay surrounded by a 1/3-mile walking and jogging track, according to Fleming and county documents. It will have a 14,000-square-foot playground, a 5,000-square-foot interactive fountain and picnic pavilions. Another sports complex will include courts for basketball, volleyball and four square, plus a three-on-three soccer field and chess tables.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

A lighted, paved multi-purpose trail will provide two loop lengths: 1.02 or 1.2 miles. It will connect to a proposed bus stop on Old Norcross Road.

Revenue from the 2017 and 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOST) will fund the construction contract, according to county records.