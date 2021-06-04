ajc logo
Gwinnett staffing company Soliant adding 200 jobs

Health care and education staffing company Soliant is expanding its national headquarters in Peachtree Corners. (Courtesy Soliant) AJC FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Gwinnett staffing company is expanding in Peachtree Corners.

Soliant, a temporary staffing company for health care and education workers at hospitals and schools across the U.S., will have more than 600 Georgia employees after the headquarters expansion is complete.

The company fills positions for jobs as varied as nursing, allied health, special education, telehealth, pharmacy, life science and other health care positions.

CEO David Alexander said in a statement that the company focuses on health care, education and life sciences, three industries that will “continue to expand, evolve and demand skilled talent.”

“Soliant expanding their headquarters to Gwinnett is a great example of our diverse economy and our labor draw,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “It is a privilege to collaborate with our partners and recruit top companies to Gwinnett County.”

Last summer, Soliant moved from Tucker to Peachtree Corners.

The company recently added 25,000 square feet to its Peachtree Parkway headquarters.

To see what jobs are available, go to https://www.soliant.com/about/careers/.

