Health care staffing company bringing 400 jobs to Peachtree Corners

Health care and education staffing company, Soliant, is relocating its national headquarters from Tucker to Peachtree Corners. The move will bring 400 new jobs to a 58,000 square-foot space in the former Career Builder location at 5550 Peachtree Parkway. Founded in 1991, Soliant provides medical staff to various health facilities throughout the U.S.
The new location features a rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen, state-of-the-art gym with full locker rooms and showers, an outdoor basketball court, sand volleyball court, 5G Wi-Fi, and access to the city’s multi-use trails and its Town Center retail shops, dine-in theater and over 15 restaurants.
“Central to our mission at Soliant are our values specific to innovation and curiosity,” stated Soliant’s CEO David Alexander. “The new headquarters will put us in close proximity to progressive tech resources while our space itself is designed to promote employee collaboration, engagement and culture.”
The company is currently renovating its new space and moving its employees in phases; it expects to complete the move in December.