Health care staffing company bringing 400 jobs to Peachtree Corners

The new location features a rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen, state-of-the-art gym with full locker rooms and showers, an outdoor basketball court, sand volleyball court, 5G Wi-Fi, and access to the city’s multi-use trails and its Town Center retail shops, dine-in theater and over 15 restaurants.

“Central to our mission at Soliant are our values specific to innovation and curiosity,” stated Soliant’s CEO David Alexander. “The new headquarters will put us in close proximity to progressive tech resources while our space itself is designed to promote employee collaboration, engagement and culture.”