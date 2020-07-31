Gwinnett staff test positive for COVID-19 ahead of school openings

The Gwinnett County Public School District confirmed Friday that some employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, but declined to say how many.
“Unfortunately, some Gwinnett County Public School employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” school district spokesman Bernard Watson said in a statement. He said he could not share details due to medical privacy laws.
“What I can tell you is the majority of the employees who are in quarantine do not have the virus, but came in contact with someone who does,” he said.
The AJC’s media partner, Channel 2 Action News, reported that at least three Gwinnett County Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the return to school.
Teachers reported to school for pre-planning, professional development and orientation on Wednesday. School is scheduled to begin Aug. 12. Although learning will be virtual, all staff has been mandated to work from school buildings.
“When cases of COVID-19, either for students or staff, are confirmed, GCPS will respond rapidly, “ Watson said. “We have a robust contact tracing process that follows Gwinnett County Health Department protocols.”
On July 20, teachers protested the district offering in-person classes. Before the demonstration began, Gwinnett officials announced all classes will be online. Less than a week later, administrators mandated that teachers would not be allowed to work from home.